Could Lady Gaga be the next Harley Quinn?

Lady Gaga is in early talks to play Harley Quinn in director Todd Phillips’ followup to the 2019 blockbuster, Joker, according to The Hollywood Reporter; and get this — the sequel is said to be a musical.

Last week Phillips posted a pair a pair of photos, one of which was of the apparent cover of the script, with the title, Joker: Folie à Deux — a reference to the medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the title seems to imply that Gaga is being considered for the part of the Joker’s partner-in-madness.

A second photo in Phillip’s social media post showed Joker star Joaquin Phoenix reading the screenplay, although sources tell THR that Warner Bros. has yet to close a deal with the actor.

Gaga’s Harley Quinn would exist in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie‘s Quinn, which appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, as well as several other films.

Phillips previously produced A Star Is Born, the 2018 remake that starred Joker producer Bradley Cooper and Gaga.

The first Joker movie was a box office smash, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. It also picked up a pair of Oscars, including a best actor nod for Phoenix.

