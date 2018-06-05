Could “Roseanne” become “Darlene”? Spin-off rumors heating up

ABC/Adam Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Talks between ABC and Roseanne producers are reportedly heating up after the show’s recent cancellation, and the a spin-off could be in the cards.

A source tells Variety that the network has become “increasingly interested” in finding a way to continue the series without its star, Roseanne Barr, whose racist tweet triggered the abrupt cancellation of the hit show.

One sticking point — Roseanne is based on characters Barr created, so she could potentially claim an ownership stake in any future iteration that includes characters from the show — including Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner.

ABC and the producers would deem any situation in which Barr would profit financially, “unpalatable,” according to Variety.

Gilbert, who was essential to getting the successful — albeit short-lived — reboot off the ground, said on her CBS chat show The Talk on Monday that she “stands by” ABC’s decision to cancel Roseanne.

She added, “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made.”

