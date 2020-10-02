Courtney B. Vance says he respected Misha Green's “very clear vision” for 'Lovecraft Country'

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO(NEW YORK) — Courtney B. Vance says he had so much confidence in his Lovecraft Country creator, Misha Green, that he didn’t feel the need to stray away from her “very clear vision.”

“I’m not going to mess with her script and her vision,” Vance tells ABC Audio. “And if I was able to add anything, I would ask her if she’d thought that this would be good and she would say, ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ and we would keep it moving.”

In the critically acclaimed sci-fi fantasy series, Vance played George Freeman, the protective and well-read uncle of Jonathan Majors’ Atticus. The Emmy Award-winning actor says Green respected the talent by giving them the space to do their jobs, which in turn allowed actors like him to portray the most authentic characters.

“What you see there is me being me and her allowing the actors to do this with the characters, so that once we all get in position, we can go,” he says. “But there was no ad-libbing and changing dialog there on the day because, ‘I think this would be better.'”

“No, that ain’t happening,” he quips.

Lovecraft Country, also starring Jurnee Smollett and Michael K. Williams, airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

By Candice Williams

