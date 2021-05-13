Courtney Stodden says they “never heard” from Chrissy Teigen after online bullying

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) And the Chrissy Teigen, Courtney Stodden drama continues.

On May 12, Teigen issued an apology to Stodden for past tweets and messages telling the then-teenager that “I can’t wait for you to die.”

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world,” the Cravings cookbook author tweeted.

Teigen, 35, stated that she’s “mortified and sad” about who she used to be, which she described as “an insecure, attention-seeking troll.”

“I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,” she continued, adding that she finds letting her fans down “unbearable” and promising to try her best not to make the same mistakes in the future.

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize,” the mother of three went on. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Following the social media apology, Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, responded on Instagram.

“I accept her apology and forgive her,” they said. “But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.”

“In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” Stodden added, sharing a screenshot showing proof. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

