COVID-19-positive Antonio Banderas turns 60 in quarantine

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Antonio Banderas didn’t get the best gift for his 60th birthday: he revealed online that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to make public that today, Aug. 10, I am obligated to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the Pain and Glory star said Monday, in a statement written in Spanish.

Banderas added that he’s doing “relatively well” and is “only a little more tired than usual.” He added that he’s “confident” he will recover soon by following the advice of medical professionals.

“I will take advantage of this isolation by reading, writing, resting and continuing to make plans to start giving meaning to my 60 years, which I arrive at full of illusion and joy,” he concluded. “A big hug to all.”

The Oscar-nominated actor shared the statement alongside a black-and-white photo of a baby, presumably him.

By Carson Blackwelder

