COVID-19 shuts down ‘Wendy Williams Show’, ‘Nick Cannon’ show; Nick celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Both The Wendy Williams Show and the Nick Cannon show have been shut down until the new year due to COVID-19. Announcements were made on their Instagram pages. Williams’ show will return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10 featuring guest hosts Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherrie Shepherd. Wendy continues to recover from Graves disease and a thyroid condition

New episodes of the Nick Cannon show will resume Monday, January 3. Two weeks after losing his five-month-old son, Zen, Nick Cannon is finding some joy as he celebrated the first birthday of his daughter, Powerful Queen. Her mother, model Brittany Bell, posted several videos of their birthday party on her Instagram Story, as reported by People. The bash featured sledding on real snow, and a visit from Santa Claus. Nick was in the holiday spirit, wearing a necklace of large Christmas lights.

In other news, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Oprah Winfrey are teaming for a new reading project.

Will and Jada’s Family Foundation, the WILL Book Club, and Oprah’s Charitable Foundation are launching reading groups and events for young adults inspired by the King Richard star’s memoir, simply titled WILL.

For the memoir’s release in November, the former Fresh Prince created the WILL Book Club “to transform the path of youth around the world — deepening their love of reading, culture, self-expression, self-healing and self-awareness.”

