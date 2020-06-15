COVID movie moves: Warner Bros. blinks, moves 'Tenet' two weeks; 'Bond' bumped up

Melinda Sue Gordon/©2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Once among the only Hollywood films to stand defiantly on its release date amid the delays of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros.’ Tenet has been bumped from its July 18 perch.

With theater re-openings nationwide still a question mark, the anticipated Christopher Nolan film will now open July 31.

That shift bumped WB’s already-delayed Wonder Woman 1984 to October 2.

In other Warner Bros. scheduling news, Variety reports the studios’ fourth Matrix movie, whose production was halted due to the pandemic, has been pushed back almost a year, from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022. Godzilla vs. Kong will now take over the May 21, 2021, date vacated by Matrix 4, while Tom and Jerry, set for a Dec. 23 release, will open March 5, 2021 instead.

Amid all the retreats, James Bond is stepping forward. The 007 thriller No Time to Die, originally set to open April 10 before getting bumped November 25 for the pandemic, will now open five days earlier on November 20, according to the film’s official Twitter account.

By Stephen Iervolino and George Costantino

