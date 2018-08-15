'Crazy Rich Asians' gets a jump on the weekend's new releases

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opening in wide release Wednesday:

* Crazy Rich Asians — This highly anticipated romantic comedy — the first Asian-led studio release since 1993’s Joy Luck Club — is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel of the same name. It follows a young Asian American woman, played by ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family, only to learn they’re super rich. Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Kris Aquino, Lisa Lu, Nico Santos, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh also star. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.