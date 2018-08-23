'Crazy Rich Asians' star and director will buy out theater to support John Cho’s 'Searching'

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and director Jon M. Chu are paying it forward.

After their film did so well at the box office last weekend, they decided to buy out a theater for another Asian-led film set to debut this coming weekend: Searching, starring John Cho.

“Me and @jonmchu were at the theatre surprising audience members, but had to stop off at a @johnthecho poster for @searchingmovie,” Golding wrote on his Instagram. “We both decided to buy out a cinema when it comes out and spread the support we have been receiving for CRA #GoldOpen… Can’t wait to see it, coming soon!!”

Chu added on Twitter, “@henrygolding and I are Excited to be Buying out a theater for #SearchingMovie starring our brother @JohnTheCho !! Go see this film!!! Fellow Trojan @aneeshchaganty directed it. #GoldOpen #AsianAugust”

Chu and Searching director Aneesh Chaganty both attended USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

In Searching, Cho plays a father whose teenage daughter goes missing. He tries to find clues to her whereabouts by scanning her social media. It opens in select theaters Friday and goes to wide release on August 31.

