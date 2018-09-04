'Crazy Rich Asians' tops the box office for the third week

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Crazy Rich Asians stayed at the top of the box office this Labor Day Weekend for the third week in a row with $22.1 million in three days. After earning $28.3 million from the four-day weekend, the film’s total now stands at $117 million.

The Meg stood in second place again with $10.5 million for the three-day weekend and 13.4 million for the four-day weekend. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — Fallout placed third with an estimated $7 million three-day weekend, bringing its six-week total to $206.3 million.

Operation Finale, which opened earlier last week, debuted in fourth place, earning $7.4 million in four days, and Searching rounded out the top five, raking in $7.6 million in its four-day wide release.

As for the weekend’s other major release, Kin — starring James Franco, Dennis Quiad, and Zoe Kravitz — didn’t even place in the top ten, earning a dismal $3 million for three-day and $3.66 million for four-day.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Crazy Rich Asians, $22.2 million

2. The Meg, $10.5 million

3. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, $7 million

4. Operation Finale, $6 million.

5. Searching, $5.7 million

6. Christopher Robin, $5 million

7. Alpha, $4.5 million

8. The Happytime Murders, $4.4 million

9. BlacKkKlansman, $4.1 million

10. Mile 22, $3.6 million

