“Crazy thing, it just happened”: Robert De Niro explains injury that sidelined him from Scorsese film

Robert De Niro is in good spirits after suffering an injury while making another film with Martin Scorsese.

“It wasn’t on the set,” the 77-year-old film legend told ABC Audio while promoting his upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. “It was in my house, I just stepped over something, and the next thing I know I had sort of ruptured my quad. Crazy thing, it just happened, you know.”

De Niro added, “So I have to get it repaired right away, and then I’ll get back into shooting and so on.”

A rep for the Oscar winner said the injury occurred at the house he was renting in Oklahoma while filming Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The rep also explained that the actor’s treatment won’t affect his work on the drama, because De Niro wasn’t scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks.

Killers of the Flower Moon centers on a real-life series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma. In the film, De Niro plays a wealthy rancher named William Hale, and fellow Oscar winner and frequent Scorsese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart.

The film is based on journalist David Grann‘s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

