'Curb Your Enthusiasm' coming back January 19 on HBO; 'Seinfeld' and Curb veteran Maggie Wheeler called working on 'Curb' a “great privilege”

HBO/John P. Johnson(NEW YORK) — HBO has announced that Emmy winner Larry David is returning as…Larry David on HBO’s acclaimed comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, starting Sunday, January 19 at 10:30 p.m.

Like David’s series Seinfeld before it, Curb has mined comedy gold from the banal, from “thank yous” to misbehaved dogs, to mis-handled grape juice, and the new season promises more of the same.

Series regulars Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, and JB Smoove also return.

This season, actress Maggie Wheeler makes an appearance, and while she couldn’t talk about her episode, she told ABC Audio that working with David again was a “great privilege.”

Before she appeared as Janice, the nasal love interest to Chandler, on Friends, Wheeler appeared as one of Elaine’s friends on Seinfeld. The 1992 episode “The Fix Up,” won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Larry Charles and Elaine Pope, its writers.

Maggie’s character, a high-strung singleton, is hooked up on an unlikely date with Jason Alexander’s George, leading to a pregnancy scare.

Maggie tells us how she learned the episode was one of David’s favorites when he asked her to come shoot on Curb. “We were in the hair and makeup trailer and he said, ‘Top five.’ …And…I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said, ‘Your Seinfeld episode: top five.’ So I didn’t know that that episode is in the considered in the top five. But I’m very honored.”



Maggie added, “And in fact, it was being on that set and doing that episode that reminded me how much I love comedy, because in the year leading up to that, I was pretty focused on on drama…And I showed up on that Seinfeld set and I went, ‘Oh, yeah, I love this.”

