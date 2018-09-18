“Cynical and horrible” – Roseanne laments her character will be killed off by an opioid OD on 'The Conners'

ABC/Adam Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Roseanne Barr may have spilled the beans on how ABC has her character is being written out of the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, according to Deadline.

During an appearance on a YouTube show over the weekend, Barr reportedly seemed to confirm what The Conners star John Goodman hinted at back in August — that Roseanne Conner will be killed off.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” said Barr. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

“I wanted to show [opioid struggle] in the show,” she continued. “But I was never going to have Roseanne die of an opioid overdose. It’s so cynical and horrible. She should have died as a hero or not at all…It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show.”

ABC hasn’t confirmed how Barr will be written off the show, which was abruptly canceled after she sent a tweet likening Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to President Barack Obama, to the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie Planet of the Apes. She later deleted the tweet and apologized, but continues to deny it was racist.

The Conners premieres October 16 on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.