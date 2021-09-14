Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis join ‘Luther’ film; Mahershala Ali’s ‘Swan Song’ gets December release date; and more

Terrell Mullin

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have been added to the cast of Idris Elba‘s upcoming Netflix film Luther, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Directed by Emmy nominee Jamie Payne, the film is described as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga,” which originally aired on BBC for five season between 2010 and 2019. It followed Elba as DCI John Luther, a homicide detective who was often drawn into “the darkness of the crimes” that he investigated. Details on casting and a release date for Luther has yet to be announced.

In other news, Deadline has learned that Apple TV+ has given a December 17 release date to their Mahershala Ali-led futuristic drama, Swan Song. The film, which also stars Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina and Adam Beach, follows Ali as a husband and father who is “presented with the risky chance of surviving a terminal illness.” Swan Song marks the producing debut of Ali, who is a two-time Oscar winner.

Finally, HBO Max has given an October 28 release date for the second season Love Life. Executive-produced by William Jackson Harper, the new season follows Harper as Marcus Watkins, a man emerging from a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was his soul mate. As previously reported, Greenleaf alum Keith David recently joined the second-season cast to take on the role of the narrator.

