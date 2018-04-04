Cynthia Nixon says gun control, legalizing marijuana among reasons she's running for office

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for We Stand United(NEW YORK) — Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon gave her first TV interview, on The Wendy Williams Show Wednesday, since announcing her run for governor of New York.

After touching upon the Emmy-winning actress’ storied career, the conversation quickly turned to Nixon’s run for office, as Williams asked, “Why take on politics?”

Nixon called Donald Trump’s election a real wake up call. “If we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up and get involved like never before,” Nixon said. “That’s what I’m doing.”

Nixon discussed gun control, saying there’s more the state of New York could be doing, and voiced support for the legalization of marijuana. “Let’s capture some of that revenue,” she said.

She also addressed the chatter over a celebrity entering politics.

“People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race. I have to say, when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago, he was a celebrity because he was the son of Mario Cuomo,” she said about her Democratic opponent and current governor.

In a video message on March 19, Nixon announced her primary challenge to Cuomo, having been an outspoken critic of his administration.

This would be Nixon’s first bid at political office, but the native New Yorker has long been an activist on political and social issues, particularly for LGBT and education issues.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.