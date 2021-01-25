‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Mank’, ‘Soul’ among AFI’s Movies of the Year; ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Crown’ top TV

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — While its traditional live event was scuttled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Film Institute has made its picks for the best movies and TV shows of the year.

Incidentally, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which co-starred the late Chadwick Boseman, was among the AFI’s Movies of the Year — as was Boseman’s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

On the TV side of things, the first live action Star Wars series, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian was named among the top programs of the year; other Emmy winners like Netflix’s The Crown, and the streaming service’s hits Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit were among the small-screen fare that was honored.

The organization will hail the following movies and TV shows on February 26 during a virtual event:

AFI Movies of the Year

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The Queen’s Gambit

Ted Lasso

Unorthodox

Additionally, the organization is honoring Disney+’s streaming of Hamilton with the AFI Special Award.

By Stephen Iervolino

