‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Mank’, ‘Soul’ among AFI’s Movies of the Year; ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Crown’ top TV
(LOS ANGELES) — While its traditional live event was scuttled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Film Institute has made its picks for the best movies and TV shows of the year.
Incidentally, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which co-starred the late Chadwick Boseman, was among the AFI’s Movies of the Year — as was Boseman’s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
On the TV side of things, the first live action Star Wars series, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian was named among the top programs of the year; other Emmy winners like Netflix’s The Crown, and the streaming service’s hits Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit were among the small-screen fare that was honored.
The organization will hail the following movies and TV shows on February 26 during a virtual event:
AFI Movies of the Year
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
AFI Television Programs of the Year
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Good Lord Bird
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Mrs. America
The Queen’s Gambit
Ted Lasso
Unorthodox
Additionally, the organization is honoring Disney+’s streaming of Hamilton with the AFI Special Award.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.