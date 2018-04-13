Danai Gurira discusses her “very, very difficult” journey as Michonne ahead of the season 8 finale of “The Walking Dead”

During this season, Michonne developed a closer, more intimate relationship with Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. She also became a mother-figure to his son Carl, who, during this season, dies after a walker bite.

As Michonne tries to help Rick heal, and her Hilltop community gears up for the ultimate showdown against Negan and the Saviors, the actress admits it’s been an extremely rough season for her character.

“Michonne is — you know, she’s going through a very, very difficult time right now,” Gurira tells ABC Radio. “And… your hope for her is — I don’t even know how you begin to heal moving into what she has to move into next.”

She continues, “It really is about that sort of…resilience or the ability to heal from something that is just unhealable from. And so that’s kind of the journey that she’s on right now.”

However, the actual healing process for Danai’s character may not come until next season. In the meantime, Danai says Michonne will just have to remain tough — and last through the epic battle on the upcoming season finale.

The Walking Dead season 8 finale airs Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC.

