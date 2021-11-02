‘Dancing with the Stars ﻿30’ recap: Olivia Jade achieves the highest score of the season

ABC/Eric McCandless

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars put the cast “Under Pressure” for Queen Night because, for the first time this season, everyone was challenged to perform two routines: a regular dance and a relay. As an added curveball, the competitors had the chance to score up to four extra bonus points in the relay and that allowed one competitor to achieve the highest score of the season.

Thanks to the judges unanimously awarding four bonus points during the relay, Olivia Jade broke JoJo Siwa‘s hot streak and finished the night with a final score of 42 out of 40. The judges also raved over her quickstep to Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls,” with Derek Hough praising, “You are just so genuine when you perform, it’s just so infectious to watch… You didn’t miss a step!”

Siwa fell to second place with an overall score of 39 out of 40 after Judge Len Goodman docked a point because her “Body Language” tango lacked the “slow, deliberate walks” he wanted to see.

Shockingly, the Nickelodeon star was also sent into the bottom two alongside WWE star Michael “The Miz” Gregory. The four judges voted unanimously to save Siwa and caused Gregory’s DWTS journey to come to an end.

That wasn’t the only jaw-dropping moment on Monday night.

Suni Lee raised concern when she unexpectedly sprinted off the ballroom following her paso doble to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and host Tyra Banks announced the Olympian had been wrestling with stomach issues all day. Luckily, Lee was able to power through the Viennese waltz relay and was rewarded with a bonus point for her hard work.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby also tugged on the heartstrings when he tearfully opened up about his best friend, Oscar, who lost his battle with addiction in February 2020 and admitted he blames himself for not having “done enough to save him.” His pro dance partner, Cheryl Burke, shared her own struggle with addiction while coaching Rigsby through his guilt and sincerely told him, “There’s nothing you could have done.”

The two celebrated Oscar’s life with their foxtrot to Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend.”

While the night was full of emotional and jaw-dropping moments, next week is sure have even more in store. Banks announced that there will be a double-elimination, which means everyone is in danger of going home.

DWTS will salute the legacy of icon Janet Jackson when it returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are the current standings:

Olivia Jade, influencer, with Val Chmerkovskiy — 42/40

JoJo Siwa, Nickelodeon star, with Jenna Johnson — 39/40

Jimmie Allen, country music singer, with Emma Slater — 38/40

Melora Hardin, The Office actress, with Artem Chivensky — 38/40

Cody Rigsby, Peloton instructor, with Cheryl Burke — 36/40

Suni Lee, Olympic Gold medalist, with Sasha Farber — 34/40

Iman Shumpert, NBA player, with Daniella Karagach — 34/40

Amanda Kloots, The Talk co-host, with Alan Bersten — 34/40

