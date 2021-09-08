‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021: Season 30’s celebrity cast includes Mel C, Olivia Jade and more
Back to the ballroom! Dancing with the Stars returns for season 30 on September 20, and ABC’s Good Morning America just revealed which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.
Celebs taking part in the series’ milestone season include Olivia Jade — the social media influencer daughter of Massimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin, who were both jailed as part of the Varsity Blues college cheating scandal — as well as Spice Girl Melanie ‘Mel C’ Chisholm, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, country singer Jimmie Allen and talk show host Amanda Kloots.
Previously announced additions to the cast include Olympian Suni Lee, the Team USA gymnast fresh off winning gold in Tokyo, and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, who will make history as the first celeb to be paired with a pro of the same sex.
The cast also includes Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, Emmy-nominated The Office actress Melora Hardin, The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.
America will find out which pros the celebs have been paired with for their DWTS journey during the season 30 premiere.
The judging panel for this landmark season consists of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and former DWTS pro Derek Hough. Tyra Banks returns as host and executive producer, having joined the show last season as the first Black female host, and solo host, in franchise history.
Here’s the full celebrity cast:
Country singer Jimmie Allen
Spice Girl Melanie
Christine Chiu — Bling Empire
Brian Austin Green — Beverly Hills, 90210
Melora Hardin — The Office
Social media star Olivia Jade
Matt James — The Bachelor
Amanda Kloots — The Talk
Martin Kove — Cobra Kai
Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee
WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
Kenya Moore — The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby
NBA star Iman Shumpert
Pop star JoJo Siwa
Professional dancers:
Brandon Armstrong
Lindsay Arnold
Alan Bersten
Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Witney Carson
Artem Chigvintsev
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Britt Stewart
Dancing with the Stars kicks off season 30 on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
