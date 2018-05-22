“Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” finale: Adam Rippon wins the mirrorball

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Adam Rippon proved he is indeed still America’s sweetheart. The Olympic figure skater was crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes Monday night after four short weeks of competition. He shares the mirrorball trophy with his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson.

Adam’s fellow finalists — figure skater Tonya Harding and partner Sasha Farber, and Washington Redskins’ Josh Norman and partner Sharna Burgess — put up a good fight, though. Each of the three couples received at least one perfect score during the night.

The three pairs each performed two dances, the final one being a freestyle. Then, their votes from last week were tallied with the judges’ scores to determine the winner.

Here’s how it all went down:

Tonya and Sasha

First, they performed a Viennese Waltz. Judge Len Goodman praised the performance, saying they had “great control” and that it was “beautifully danced.” Judge Bruno Tonioli said it was like watching a “born again Tonya,” though judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that Tonya looked more nervous than usual.

Score: 26/30

For their freestyle, they danced to “I Will Survive,” beginning with Tonya being lowered from the ceiling on a platform. The dramatic entrance gave way to a number full of lifts, flips and spins. Carrie Ann gave them a standing ovation and gave Tonya a big hug. The dance earned Tonya her first perfect score of the competition.

Score: 30/30

Josh and Sharna

They dance the foxtrot for their first dance, and Josh kept his shirt on for a change. “Did it hinder you having all those clothes on?” host Tom Bergeron joked. Sharna almost slipped on her dress during one of the spins, but Josh caught her.

Score: 27/30

Josh’s shirt was off again for their freestyle, a football-themed number that ended with a wall of rain indoors. Bruno praised Josh for his powerful presence and Carrie Ann gave props to Sharna for her choreography. It was perfect score material.

Score: 30/30

Adam and Jenna

Their first dance was a peppy jazz number that got a standing ovation from the audience. Carrie Ann called them the “wonder twins of dance,” while Bruno said it was “exquisitely theatrical.” It got a perfect score from the judges.

Score: 30/30

Their freestyle was not quite as strong. The bizarre dance involved large pink fans, some vogueing and Adam in a black bowl cut wig. The judges commended Adam on the dance’s unconventional style. But Carrie Ann added that she felt like it was missing something.

Score: 28/30

The finale concluded with a group number by all of the couples from this season, before Adam and Jenna were announced as the winners of the mirrorball trophy.

