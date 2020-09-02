'Dancing with the Stars' celebrity contestants revealed on 'GMA'

ABC(NEW YORK) — ABC this morning revealed the fifteen celebs who will compete this season on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

The competitors were all revealed via Zoom call on ABC’s Good Morning America. They include Tiger King star Carole Baskin, former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, rapper Nelly and more.

Competitors will vie for the mirrorball trophy with help from their pro partners beginning Monday, September 14, when Dancing with the Stars’ new season premieres at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Supermodel Tyra Banks joins the show this season as the new host.

Here are this season’s celebrity contestants:

Monica Aldama, cheerleading coach, Cheer

Carole Baskin, animal activist, Tiger King

Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette

Vernon Davis, former NFL star

Anne Heche, actress

Skai Jackson, actress, Jessie, BUNK’D

Justina Machado, actress, One Day at a Time

AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys

Jeannie Mai, The Real, Holey Moley

Jesse Metcalfe, actor,

Nelly, rapper

Nev Schulman, Catfish host

Charles Oakley, former NBA star

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Johnny Weir, former Olympic figure skater, on-air commentator

