‘Dancing with the Stars’ cha-chas to Disney+

The long-running ABC reality competition series Dancing with the Stars is sashaying to Disney+.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series, noted Kareem Daniel, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman, in a surprise announcement.

Season 31 and 32 will run live on the streaming service starting this fall.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for DWTS,” Daniel added.

An Instagram post announcing the move was liked by tens of thousands of fans, and earned “praise hands” from dancer Witney Carson, who said, “Huge!” Other dancing pros also replied with their support.

Over the show’s 30 seasons on ABC, the BBC Studios-produced show earned multiple Emmys, and its fall 2021 run, hosted by co-executive producer Tyra Banks, ranked among the top five unscripted series in the 18-49 demographic.

Network execs are reportedly aiming to fill DWTS‘ traditional Monday night slot with NFL football.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

