'Dancing with the Stars': Comedian Nikki Glaser is the first contestant eliminated

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Despite his pitiful performance on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Grocery Joe Amabile must have had Bachelor Nation voting for him like crazy: Not only was he not eliminated on Tuesday night, but he wasn’t even in jeopardy.

Instead, the first contestant out on the ABC reality competition show’s 27th season was comedian Nikki Glaser. She and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were one of five couples out of 13 who were in jeopardy, and had to dance once more for the judges.

All the couples did the same style of dance as they did Monday night, but had to learn completely new routines. Nikki and Gleb improved their score by one point, but it wasn’t enough to save them. It’s possible that a joke Nikki made during an exchange with Tom Bergeron about how she’d had some “rough sets” — meaning a set at a comedy club, but sounding like something else — turned some voters off.

Initially, these six couples were told they were in jeopardy and would have to dance again:

Nikki and Gleb

Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy

Gymnast Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

Blind skier Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

Model Alexis Ren and Alan Bertsen

Actor John Schneider and Emma Slater

But at the last minute, John and Emma were declared safe, leaving five couples to reprise their dances.

All the couples improved their scores, with Alexis and Alan scoring a 23/30, matching the previous night’s high scores. Judge Len Goodman felt so strongly that they should stay on the show that he vowed if they got voted off, “I’ll show me bum in the supermarket tomorrow!” Thankfully, they were safe, so shoppers in L.A. won’t be subjected to the sight of the 74-year-old judge mooning them in the cereal aisle.

The rest of the two-hour show was taken up by promotion for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, which will debut October 7. The celebrity kid contestants were revealed and the junior pros danced up a storm.

The theme of next week’s show, airing Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, is “A Salute to New York and Los Angeles.”

