'Dancing with the Stars' dance pro Lindsay Arnold welcomes baby girl

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold and husband Sam Cusick officially added a new family member. The high school sweethearts welcomed a baby girl on Monday.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the 26-year-old dance pro gushed while posting a very heartwarming snap of her and Cusick celebrating the arrival of their little one. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well.”

While neither Arnold nor her husband revealed their newborn’s name, the dancer promised, “more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family.”

Arnold did reveal via her hashtags that she was 39 weeks along before undergoing a c-section.

Of course, the DWTS family expressed their profound delight that their extended family grew by one more.

Dance pro Cheryl Burke was quick to assert herself as the baby’s favorite aunt by declaring in the comments, “I’m so happy for you!! Can’t wait to meet her and make sure Auntie Cheryl is her favorite!! Love you.”

Other dance pros, such as Peta Murgaroyd celebrated, “What a BEAUTY” while Alan Bersten gushed, “Absolutely stunning!!!!!! I love you guys…so happy.” Another enthusiastic comment came from Brandon Armstrong, who hilariously wrote “yes” 11 times.

Of course, former competitors also expressed their well wishes, such as Bindi Irwin, who is expecting a baby girl of her own, sweetly wished, “Sending all our love.”

This is Arnold and Cusick’s first child. The two, who wed in 2015, first revealed they were expecting a baby in May.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.