‘Dancing with the Stars’ renewed for season 30

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — ABC just announced that its hit reality competition series Dancing with the Stars will return for a landmark 30th season.

Host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are all expected to return, the network noted in the announcement.

Banks took over from longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for season 29, and also took the reins as an executive producer on the show for that fall season. The series saw a ratings bump of nine percent over its among adults 18-49, and ranked as the #1 show in its two-hour time slot.

The premiere date for season 30, as well as a new slate of celebrity dancers and their pro partners, will be announced at a later date.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.