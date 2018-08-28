'Dancing With the Stars' season 27: Newly engaged couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson to compete as pros

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The professional dancers competing on the new season of Dancing with the Stars include a two-time champion and a newly engaged couple who will battle it out on the dance floor.

Longtime DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson will put their romance to the test in season 27. The couple announced their engagement in June and are both returning to the show.

Johnson will return as the defending champion. She and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon were crowned champions of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes in May.

Joining them to dance for the Mirrorball Trophy will be Cheryl Burke, a two-time DWTS champion making her return this season.

Season 27 of DWTS will premiere Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The pros and their still-to-be-named celebrity partners will dance for returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Here is the full list of the dancing pros for season 27 of Dancing with the Stars:

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Witney Carson

Jenna Johnson

Sasha Farber

Val Chmerkovskiy

Gleb Savchenko

Artem Chigvintsev

Keo Motsepe

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.