'Dancing With the Stars' to resume production later this summer

Entertainment Tonight confirms that cameras are slated to start rolling in September, but admits that there is still a possibility the date could be delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic.

It is unknown how DWTS will operate under the new health and safety regulations, as it’s among the first reality competition series to resume semi-normal production. Other competition shows like American Idol and The Voice opted for socially distanced models where competitors performed from the comfort and safety of their homes.

While it is expected that DWTS will operate without an audience, much like professional sports, other changes are sure to shake up the long-running dance competition.

Fans are already expecting a dramatically different experience after original host Tom Bergeron announced earlier this month that he was leaving the show, alongside his co-host of a decade Erin Andrews.

America’s Next Top Model alum Tyra Banks will be taking over their hosting duties for season 29 and will also operate as the show’s executive producer.

In addition, fan favorite dance pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold will most likely be sitting this season out as they are both expecting children this winter.

And while the world has yet to learn who will be competing for this year’s Mirrorball Trophy, it was previously announced that Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe will be putting on her dancing shoes this year.

So far, she’s the only candidate to announce they’ll be part of DWTS‘s upcoming season.

