‘Dancing with the Stars’ unveils its premiere and list of pro dancers returning this season

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — As television shows resume production following shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars delighted fans on Tuesday with big news — it’s coming back in less than a month.

In a big reveal on ABC’s Good Morning America, it was announced that DWTS will be “waltzing its way into the ballroom” and onto televisions everywhere starting Monday, September 14.

The show, which is entering its 29th season, will launch with a two-hour premiere party starting at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, this season’s roster of pro dancers was also announced, containing a mixture of familiar and brand new faces.

Of course, fan favorites such as Val Chmerkovskiy and recent Mirror Ball Trophy winner Alan Bersten are returning for another exciting season. In addition, newbies Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will be making their debut by dancing with celebrity partners for the first time.

The pro dancers joining season 29 are, in alphabetical order, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Along with the new blood joining this season’s pro dancers, fans will also be entertained by a new host on DWTS.

It was previously announced that Tyra Banks will be replacing outgoing hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and will usher in “a fresh take on the competition,” according to the official press release.

As for those dying to know which celebrities will be joining the roster this season, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer “to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.”

Dancing with the Stars returns Tuesday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be made available the following day on demand and on Hulu.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.