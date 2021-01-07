'Dancing with the Stars'' Witney Carson reveals name of baby boy

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Fans can now put a name and face to Witney Carson’s newborn baby boy.

Days after the Dancing with the Stars pro welcomed a baby boy with husband Carson McAllister she’s sharing his name and the sweet meaning behind it.

“Kevin Leo McAllister,” she announced on Instagram Wednesday night alongside an adorable picture of the newborn swaddled. “Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us.”

“Born on Jan. 3rd 2021. 7lbs. 2oz. 21″ long,” the 27-year-old added. “My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Carson shared that she welcomed her first born after “really hard 24-hour labor” and “an unexpected C-section.”

“…we are all healthy and well,” she added at the time. “We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers.”

The newborn is the first child for Carson and McAllister who wed in 2015.

Danielle Long

