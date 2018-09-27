Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz welcome baby daughter

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Congratulations go out to Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz — the couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, according to Us Weekly.

The new baby, whose name hasn’t been revealed, is the second child for both. Craig shares a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with ex-wife, actress Fiona Loudon. Weisz shares son Henry, 11, with her ex, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

Craig, 50, and Weisz, 48, tied the knot in 2011. The My Cousin Rachel actress announced the pregnancy with a New York Times profile back in April.

Craig will will reprise his 007 role in the upcoming Bond 25, set for a 2020 release.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.