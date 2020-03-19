Daniel Dae Kim diagnosed with COVID-19; Evangeline Lilly won't self-quarantine

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura(NEW YORK) — Lost and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a 10-minute long video posted to social media, Kim explained that he contracted the virus while shooting the series New Amsterdam in New York City, but was tested back home in Honolulu, HI, where he has been self-isolating.

Kim also asked Americans to “please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people” in the wake of the outbreak, calling it “cowardly,” “heartbreaking” and “inexcusable.”

“Yes, I’m Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China; I got it in America. In New York City,” he said. “Despite what certain politician leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying.”

While Kim implored fans to practice social distancing, his former Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly is being criticized for doing the opposite. She defended her choices in the comments on Instagram.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote. “It’s unnerving… Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

She added that she’s immune-compromised, has two young kids and is currently living with her father who has stage 4 leukemia. But she explained, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

