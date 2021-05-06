Danielle Fishel announces she’s pregnant with baby number two on her 40th birthday

Disney Channel/Ron Tom

Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel marked her 40th birthday by announcing that she’s pregnant with her second child.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2,” Fishel shared on Instagram, along with picture of her cradling her baby bump.

“I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life,” she added. “I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30’s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time.”

Danielle didn’t reveal the baby’s due date.

Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp‘s first child, son Adler, arrived four weeks early on June 24, 2019 after a doctor discovered fluid in his lungs during an ultrasound.

“We feel helpess [sic] and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,’ unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life,” Fishel wrote on Instagram at the time.

