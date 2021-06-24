Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson to receive honorary Oscars

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman will all receive honorary Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

Glover will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of his philanthropic efforts, while Jackson, May and Ullman will each receive honorary Oscar statuettes for their contributions to the industry.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” Academy President David Rubin says in a statement. “Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers.”

Rubin continues, “Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

The four awards will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. This will be the first Oscar presented to each honoree.

