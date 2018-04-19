Darby Stanchfield teases the series finale of “Scandal”: “It's going to be a water cooler episode”

ABC/Richard Cartwright(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of Scandal‘s season finale, Darby Stanchfield, who plays DC fixer Abby Whelan, is teasing some of the must-see and OMG moments of the final episode.

“It’s going to be a water cooler episode,” Stanfield tells ABC Radio. “They’re going to stand around and talk about like, ‘What did that mean? What do you think about that? I like this.’ And, ‘That was my favorite moment.’ And, ‘OMG.'”

Without giving too much away, Stanchfield says the episode will also have plenty of surprises that will leave dedicated Gladiators satisfied.

“I mean it’s a lot of things that’s like shocking and it’s like wonderful– and it’s also like completely heartbreaking,” she explains. “Some parts are in the the end, but it’s not disappointing.”

Of course, for those who follow the series, Stanchfield’s character Abby has had a tumultuous final season with her longtime friend and former boss, Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington. Now that the series is over and the drama set to officially end, Stanfield admits it’s difficult to simply just walk away.

“There had been lots of crying that day, up until — little moments, you know,” she says. “I do remember a few tears at 4 in the morning. Maybe it was 3:30. Um, I did my share of crying in the last episode.”

Washington can agree, and adds that the only person expected to have a “happy ending” will be the show creator — Shonda Rhimes.

However, like most of Rhimes’ work, expect the series to end with a bang. As far as what that might be, Stanchfield says her lips are sealed.

“There’s a couple big shocking things that I can’t even… I can’t even begin,” she quips. “I can’t spoil it for you!”



Scandal‘s series finale airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

