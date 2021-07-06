Dating app survey: 55% of guys would rather date Wonder Woman than Black Widow

Warner Bros. Pictures

With the premiere of Black Widow just days away, the dating app Plenty of Fish conducted a survey to see what its users thought of the super spy and other comic characters when it comes to dating.

No pressure, ladies, but Wonder Woman remains the ideal “girlfriend or wife” for the guys on the app, according to the non-scientific poll of more than 2,000 users.

In fact, 55% of the guys polled say they’d prefer the DC Comics heroine over Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 26% saying they’d prefer the former Russian super-spy over the Amazonian princess.

The poll also revealed that 28% of comic movie fans would most like to see Black Widow and Hawkeye as a couple. The Incredible Hulk shipped with Black Widow was sought after by 24%, and 23% want to see Black Widow dating Black Panther.

However, if Widow could date outside the Marvel Universe, 17% said they’d like her to date Batman.

And while 59% said they’ve all but hidden their Marvel fandom on their dating profile, the survey surprisingly revealed maybe they shouldn’t: More than half of men on the app and 37% of women say it’s a turn-on if someone says they’re a Marvel fan. What’s more, 20% say they’ve used Marvel references as a pick-up line, and 30% say they’ve bonded with a date over Marvel.

Black Widow opens July 9 in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.