Dave Bautista calls his role in ‘Dune’ a “blessing”: I’m not [just] a guy in ‘Guardians’ with his shirt off”

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Dave Bautista wants the world to know that he’s more than just an “action guy.”

In his latest film, Dune, Bautista says he had the chance to show his skillset as an actor when took on the role of Glossu Rabban, an enforcer for his evil uncle Baron Harkonnen.

“The thing with this character was it just gave me an opportunity to showcase a different type of performance,” Bautista tells ABC Audio. “And that’s what I really love about working with [director Denis Villeneuve], I get an opportunity to show myself as a performer in a different light.”

That different light, Bautista explains, is embodied in his Dune character, who he says is solely motivated by both cruelty and power.

“Like he really wants to be cruel,” Bautista shares. “He’s waiting for the OK from his uncle to say, ‘OK, Rabban, be cruel.'” That’s all he’s waiting for, because that’s all he cares about…”

As simple as his character’s motivation is in the sci-fi drama, Bautista says he’s thankful for his villainous role, which also offered him the opportunity to step away from his “action guy” persona.

“I’m not just a guy in Guardians [of the Galaxy] walking around shirtless and saying stupid s***,” he laughs. “[The role] really just gives me the opportunity to just play these like really, really deep characters. So that’s a blessing.”

Dune, also starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is in theaters. Meanwhile, Dune part two is scheduled for release sometime in 2023.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.