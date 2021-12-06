Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, John Mulaney and more headline the massive Netflix Is a Joke lineup in 2022

Netflix

Netflix is boasting a line-up of more than 130 comedians — including John Mulaney, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle — as part of this spring’s Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival event.

The festival will take place from April 28th to May 8th, across more than 25 Los Angeles venues including Dodger Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, The Forum, Crypto.com Arena (formerly STAPLES Center), Hollywood Palladium, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, The Improv, and more.

The headliner line-up also includes stand-up performances and/or comedy events from names including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Ali Wong, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Conan O’Brien, Cristela Alonzo, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Eddie Izzard, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jonathan Van Ness, Kevin Smith, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Sandra Bernhard, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, Tina Fey, and Wanda Sykes

The stand-up content from various performers will also make up future specials for the streaming service.

Robbie Praw, the director of Netflix’s comedy content, said in a statement, “It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles. We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix.”

