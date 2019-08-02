Dave Chappelle to be honored by Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper and more at the Kennedy Center

Photo: Danny Clinch(WASHINGTON D.C.) — Dave Chappelle is set to be honored by some of Hollywood’s finest when he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center this fall.

On Thursday, the Kennedy Center announced the early lineup of entertainers set to salute Chappelle. The current list includes Bradley Cooper, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Chappelle, a two-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy-Award winner, is the 22nd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize, which celebrates “one of the world’s greatest humorists.” He will be honored for his achievements on his ground breaking sketch comedy series, Chappelle’s Show as well as his work as a stand-up comedian.



Previous recipients have included Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman, and most recently, Seinfeld and Veep award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event will take place at the Kennedy Center on October 27. The ceremony will then be broadcasted on PBS on January 6.

