Daveed Diggs of 'Hamilton', 'black-ish', 'Snowpiercer' fame releases “Puppy for Hanukkah” holiday song

Photo: Sophie Elgort(LOS ANGELES) — Daveed Diggs is probably best known for starring in Hamilton as Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette, but he’s also appeared on ABC’s black-ish, starred in the indie film Blindspotting and currently plays the lead in the TBS series Snowpiercer. Now, he’s expanding his resume to include holiday songs for kids.

Diggs, who identifies as culturally Jewish, has dropped a hilarious song and video called “Puppy for Hanukkah,” in which he sings and raps about wanting a dog for the holiday, which lasts for eight nights. Each night, he ends up with things he doesn’t want, like socks or a sweater, until he finally gets the Hanukkah gift of his dreams.

Along the way, he sings about the various Hanukkah traditions, including lighting candles, saying blessings and eating latkes, also known as potato pancakes.

The song was done in partnership with the Disney Channel, where it will air through December 18. Diggs says in a statement, “I was honored when [they] approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture.”

Speaking about his heritage, Diggs said in an interview several years back, “I went to Hebrew school, but opted out of a bar mitzvah. My mom is a white Jewish lady and my dad is Black. The cultures never seemed separate — had a lot of mixed friends. When I was young, I identified with being Jewish, but I embraced my dad’s side, too.”

By the way, this year, Hanukkah starts the night of December 10.

[embedded content]

By Andrea Dresdale

