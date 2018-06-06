David Spade speaks out after sister-in-law Kate Spade's apparent suicide: “I still can't believe it”

ABC(NEW YORK) — When Kate Spade was found in dead in her apartment Tuesday from an apparent suicide, she left behind grieving family members — including her famous brother-in-law, comedian David Spade, who paid tribute to the successful designer via social media.

In an Instagram post, the former Saturday Night Live performer posted a picture of himself with Kate at a holiday gathering.

“Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard,” Spade wrote.

He added, “I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

David also posted a different picture on Twitter, complimenting Kate’s comedic personality again.

“Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f***ing funny she was,” he wrote.

The designer’s older sister, Reta Saffo, told the Kansas City Star that Kate was struggling with mental illness and self-medicating with alcohol. Saffo insists she attempted to get Kate professional help.

“After numerous attempts, I finally let go,” Saffo told the newspaper. “Sometimes you simply cannot save people from themselves! One of the last things she said to me was, ‘Reta, I know you hate funerals and don’t attend them, but for me would you please come to mine. I know she perhaps had a plan, but she insisted she did not.”

Kate also left behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter, Frances. In a statement, the family said, “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

