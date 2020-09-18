Dax Shepard gives himself an undercut to “match” his daughter

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(LOS ANGELES) — Like daughter like father. Dax Shepard gave himself a major makeover on Thursday by taking electric clippers to his hair to give himself an undercut for a very special reason.

“Armor” the Armchair Expert podcaster wrote in the caption, revealing what inspired the new look. “Thank you @sarabareilles for giving my daughters an anthem.” The song not only served as a new source of inspiration for his little girls, it also led to one of them to experiment with her look.

“She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her,” Shepard added.

The two minute video shows the 45-year-old actor fastening his hair to the side so he can buzz away at the strands near his right ear. As he works on his transformation, Sara Bareilles’ “Armor” thrums in the background.

The Parenthood actor later unveiled his brand new ‘do in a separate post and was sure to throw on a super-proud expression, possibly hinting at the look his little one flashed when she saw the final product.

Neither Shepard nor wife Kirsten Bell revealed which daughter requested the undercut. They share seven-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta.

Bell, when reposting her husband’s sweet video to Instagram, gushed, “I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

Of course, Bareilles chimed in and offered her enthusiastic agreement. “Yassssss,” the hitmaker celebrated. ” What a good daddy move. #handmemyhaircut.”

The Waitress star left Shepard her seal of approval, commenting on his respective video, “This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick a** dad for strong young women!#handmemyhaircut.”

By Megan Stone

