Dax Shepard will allow his kids to do certain drugs when they’re older

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — Dax Shepard is far from your typical dad, and he demonstrated that on the latest episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert.

The Parenthood alum was having a candid conversation with fellow actor Rob Lowe when he revealed that he would allow his daughters — five-year-old Delta and seven-year-old Lincoln — to experiment with certain drugs… when they’re much older, of course.

“I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point,” says the 45-year-old actor, explaining, “Well, there’s a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long-lasting creative advantages, right? People who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts.”

“So, I guess I’m going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink — just don’t do cocaine or opioids,” adds Dax, who has battled addiction in his past.

“If you don’t do those two things, you’ll likely be able to do the other ones for the rest of your life.”

Shepard shares his two daughters with wife, The Good Place star Kristen Bell.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.