DC teases casts of ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘The Batman’, and more in preview of DC Fandome

The tease was introduced in a tweet from Matt Reeves, the director of the upcoming The Batman, and he promised to share details about the upcoming movie.

The taste of the August 22 event is nothing more of a scroll of names, but they include dozens of big ones — including the casts of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 including Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, cast members from upcoming sequels to Aquaman and Shazam!, Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the upcoming spin-off Black Adam, and more.

Unlike San Diego Comic-Con and other like events, fans will have the best seat in the house for all the DC Fandome action, which likely will include the first look at dozens of small- and big-screen projects.

