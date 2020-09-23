DC Universe shrinks again as 'Supergirl''s sixth season will be its last

Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The upcoming sixth season of The CW’s Supergirl will also be its last, star Melissa Benoist confirmed on Tuesday.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” the 31-year-old actress shared on Instagram, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo. “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.”

Benoist went on to explain that playing the classic DC comic book character “taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united.”

”What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

Benoist closed by promising fans of the show, “one helluva final season.”

Supergirl, which follows the adventures of Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, debuted in October 2015 on CBS, where it aired for one season before moving to The CW. It became the third Arrowverse show to premiere on the network in 2016, following Arrow and The Flash.

Production on the show’s final season is set to begin at the end of September in Vancouver, according to Entertainment Tonight, which adds that writers and producers are currently developing an exit plan for the series.

By George Costantino

