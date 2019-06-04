'Dead To Me' lives on for Netflix

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Dead to Me, the Netflix series from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, has been renewed for a second season.

2 Broke Girls and One Big Happy writer Liz Feldman’s dark comedy, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, has the actresses playing polar opposites who become unlikely friends after meeting at a grief support group.

James Marsden, Ed Asner, and Brandon Scott also star in the series, which is also co-produced by Ferrell’s Anchorman co-star Applegate.

Cardellini, who starred last year in the Oscar winning film Green Book, can now be seen in theaters in Avengers: Endgame.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.