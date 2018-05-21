“Deadpool 2” dethrones “Avengers: Infinity War” at the box office with $125 million weekend

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — Deadpool 2 ended Avengers: Infinity War‘s three-week reign at the box office, nabbing an estimated $125 million in its opening weekend. However, it failed to deliver the record opening for an R-rated film, as many predicted, falling short of the $132.4 million debut of the original Deadpool.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin, did manage to set a record for 20th Century Fox, posting the studio’s best overseas debut with an estimated $176.3 million, topping the $174 million for 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. In total, Deadpool 2‘s worldwide take stands at $301.3 million.

Dropping to second place is Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, with an estimated $28.7 million, bringing its totals stateside to over $595 million and making it the eighth largest domestic release of all-time.

It also tacked on an estimated $84 million overseas, and it now ranks as the third largest worldwide release with roughly $1.81 billion. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.

Book Club — starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen — bows in third place with an estimated $12.5 million, ahead of Life of the Party, which drops from second to fourth place with an estimated $7.7 million.

Rounding out the top five is Breaking In, collecting an estimated $6.47 million in its second week of release.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Deadpool 2, $125 million

2. Avengers: Infinity War, $28.7 million

3. Book Club, $12.5 million

4. Life of the Party, $7.7 million

5. Breaking In, $6.47 million

6. Show Dogs, $6 million

7. Overboard, $4.7 million

8. A Quiet Place, $4 million

9. Rampage, $1.5 million

10. I Feel Pretty, $1.28 million

