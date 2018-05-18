“Deadpool 2” leads this week’s new release

20th Century Fox / Marvel(LOS ANGELES) — The following movies open nationwide on Friday:

* Deadpool 2 — Ryan Reynolds returns as foul-mouthed, wisecracking Wade Wilson — a.k.a. Deadpool — in the sequel to the breakout 2016 film. This time, the mutant mercenary teams with a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable — played by Josh Brolin. Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy also star. Rated R. (TRAILER CONTAINS UNCENSORED PROFANITY)

* Show Dogs — Chris “Ludacris” Bridges provides the voice of Max, a rottweiler police dog, who along with his human partner — played by Will Arnett — infiltrates a dog show to stop a crime. Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks, Shaquille O’Neal and Stanley Tucci also star. Rated PG.

* Book Club — Four lifelong friends — played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen — are forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey as part of their monthly book club. Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson, Don Johnson, Alicia Silverstone and Richard Dreyfus. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* On Chesil Beach — Saoirse Roanan stars in this drama based on Ian McEwan’s 2007 novel about a young couple in 1962 England (played by Ronan and Billy Howle) whose fear of intimate relations destroys their marriage. Emily Watson also stars. Rated R.

* First Reformed — Paul Schrader’s latest thriller stars Ethan Hawke as a small-town pastor struggling with the death of his son. His beliefs are further challenged by a woman — played by Amanda Seyfried — seeking counseling for her radical environmentalist husband. Also starring Cedric Kyles. Rated R.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.