Deadpool defends Nickelback in new 'Once Upon a Deadpool' teaser

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(NEW YORK) — You know who’s tired of your Nickelback jokes? Deadpool, that’s who.

The Merc with a Mouth demands that you “Respect the Back” in a new trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool, the upcoming PG-13 version of the very R-rated Deadpool 2. The clip stars Ryan Reynolds’ profane anti-hero and actor Fred Savage, who’s sitting in bed Princess Bride style when he lays down some harsh words for the much-maligned Canadian rock band.

Savage opens by comparing Deadpool being a Marvel property licensed by Fox to “The Beatles being produced by Nickelback.” “It’s music, but it sucks,” he says. “They’re over-produced, formulaic ear-garbage.”

Luckily for Nickelback, Deadpool is here to defend their honor. “I’ve had it all this Nickelback hating,” he declares, before ticking off a litany of the band’s career accomplishments, including 50 million albums sold worldwide, six Grammy nominations, 12 Canadian Juno Awards — “Those count,” Deadpool says — and six Billboard Music Awards.

After an ashamed Savage apologizes, he and Deadpool start singing an impassioned rendition of Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”

In response, Nickelback tweeted at Reynolds, “It’s not like @VancityReynolds to say sorry, we’ve been waiting on a different @deadpoolmovie story.”

Once Upon a Deadpool opens in theaters December 12.

[embedded content]

