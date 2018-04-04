Deadpool giving the suit off his back for cancer charity contest

Omaze.com(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds’ comic alter-ego Deadpool is giving a lucky fan the super-suit off his back as part of a cancer fundraiser from the charity site Omaze.

During the FX premiere of the first Deadpool movie on Tuesday night, the “Merc with the Mouth” showed off a special pink version of his normally red suit, telling fans it could be theirs for the taking just for donating to the fundraising platform, which is raising money for the charity F*** Cancer.

The fight against the disease is “very close” to the character: his origin story had him undergo an experimental cancer treatment that scarred his body — but gave him healing powers that killed the disease.

As in all Omaze campaigns, a minimum donation can score you all sorts of goodies, including the grand prize: the very pink version of the Deadpool suit.

“What you do from there is limited by your own imagination,” DP notes. “Will you add it to your weekly wardrobe rotation? Does it become a colorful addition to your S&M dungeon? Or will you simply nail it to a post in order to scare away birds, children, and the elderly.”

“This is one fight where everyone can be a hero. No super powers, capes, or lame CG costumes needed,” he quips.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.