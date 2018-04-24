Deadpool snags tequila gig; tweaks his alter-ego Ryan Reynolds

Campari America(LOS ANGELES) — While actor Ryan Reynolds made headlines in February for buying Portland-based spirits company Aviation Gin, his red-suited alter-ego Deadpool just snagged his own booze-based promotional gig, for Tequila brand Espolòn.

“We are excited to announce that the loquacious anti-hero Deadpool, will assume the role [of our] Creative Director for Culture ‘n Stuff,” said Christine Moll, Marketing Director for the tequila brand’s parent company Campari America, in a statement.

“While Deadpool has absolutely zero experience in marketing anything other than himself, Espolòn has taken brave, bold chances with marketing in the past and so will entrust Deadpool to bring his self-declared ‘creative genius’ to a movie-themed ad campaign.”

The Merc with the Mouth himself admits in a statement he’s taking the job for, well, mercenary reasons –“I needed the money” — but also took a jab at Reynolds himself: “There is absolutely no reason why that Canadian gobstopper is getting all the glory. I’m a legit superhero. He’s just some guy who’s famous thanks to those two girls and that pizza place,” — the latter a reference to Reynolds short-lived sitcom.

Deadpool has already started earning his keep, with a series of ads that fit the cheeky character perfectly. One shows a cut-out Deadpool head hastily taped on a bathing woman’s body, and the legend, “Anytime is bath time with Espolòn.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters nationwide on May 18th.

